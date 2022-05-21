Skunkworks Robotics 1983 team is inviting 8th – 10th grade students and their parents to its Spring Open House in north Burien on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 6:30–7:30 p.m.

If you are curious about what it takes to build a 120-lb semi-autonomous machine and compete in the premier FIRST Robotics League, please join them to:

See the robot run on the full-size practice field with student-programmed code; Tour the mechanical and electronics shop; …and Ask your questions at the Q & A session.



More details upon request; please visit:

About Skunk Works Robotics 1983 Team

Team 1983 Skunk Works Robotics is a participant with FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science Technology) program and are organized as a 4-H club. As a team, they compete at 2 or 3 district events, a district championship, and travel to the world championship most years. In addition to building and competition, they strive to better their community by using LEGO mindstorms to teach elementary students about the benefits of STEM and the fun of robotics.

Learn more at https://skunkworks1983.com.