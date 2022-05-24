The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride charity motorcycle cruise for Men’s Health was held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, with riders driving through the Burien area.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride raises funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health around the globe.

“Men die on average six years earlier than women and for largely preventable reasons,” their website says. “The number of men that are suffering is growing, and we need to do something about that. So, before we press our tweed and polish our boots, we are asking you to join us in raising funds and awareness for these causes by donating what you can for this meaningful cause and to help the men we love, live happier and healthier lives.”

More info at https://www.gentlemansride.com/team/VME-VintageMotorcycleEnthusiasts

The turnout was well over 50 riders, and Photographer Joe Moldovan was able to get access to the secret start location – click image below to launch photo gallery: