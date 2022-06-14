Explore Seahurst’s shoreline with Environmental Science Center Naturalists or on your own using their beach guides during select low tides this summer.

ESC staff and volunteers will be on the beach to facilitate safe exploring, animal identification, and stewardship tips, with three events coming up:

Saturday, July 16 : 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30 : 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 : 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.



“Come to any or all of these 2-hour programs!”

Meet near the restrooms or on the beach to start your journey! No registration required.

This FREE program is designed for outdoor explorers of all ages and skill levels.

For more info, click below:

The Environmental Science Center is located at 2220 SW Seahurst Park Road: