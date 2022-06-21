On the agenda for Tuesday night’s Burien City Council: and update on how the city may spend ARPA funds, SR-509 improvements, food trucks, rental assistance and eviction moratorium, solid waste requirements for businesses and more.

After listening to community and City staff feedback on how to spend the City of Burien’s allocation of American Rescue Plan federal stimulus funding, the Council will be discussing their investment priorities tonight. Read a report listing the City Council’s investment priorities.

The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Burien City Hall, and can be viewed on Comcast TV channel 21, online here, via Zoom here, or in person.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

