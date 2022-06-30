On Thursday afternoon, June 30, 2022, the Burien City Council held a special meeting where they approved a proposed Employment Contract with new City Manager Adolfo Bailon.

Council voted 6-0 in favor of the contract. Jimmy Matta had an excused absence.

If accepted, Bailon will earn an annual base salary of $215,000. In comparison, SeaTac City Manager Carl Cole earns $214,260 per year, and Des Moines City Manager Michael Matthias earns $255,137. Washington Governor Jay Inslee earns $171,898 per year.

He will also receive full medical, dental, and vision benefits, a $6,000 per year vehicle allowance, moving and relocation expenses from Los Angeles, and a Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) retirement plan.

Increases in compensation will be dependent upon Bailon’s annual performance evaluation by the council.

The agreement will remain in full force and effect from Aug. 8, 2022 until terminated by the Employer or Employee.

Bailon’s anticipated start date is Aug. 8, 2022.

Read the proposed City Manager Employment Agreement here.

Watch video of the special meeting here.

Read our previous coverage on Burien’s City Manager search here.