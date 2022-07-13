REMINDER : Burien’s FREE Music in the Park 2022 concert series continues this Thursday night, July 14, 2022 with live swing music from Good Co. at Lake Burien School Memorial Park.

This free, outdoor concert series will run every Thursday night from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

On rainy evenings, please call (206) 988-3700 after 5 p.m. to learn if a concert has been relocated.

WHEN: Thursdays through–Aug. 18: 6:30–8 p.m. WHERE: Lake Burien School Memorial Park (1620 SW 149th Street; map below)

July 14: Good Co.

Swing

More info on Good Co. here.

Sponsors:

City of Burien B-Town Blog 4 Culture



More info on Music in the Park is here.

Lake Burien School Memorial Park is located at 1620 SW 149th Street: