Who hasn’t been captivated by a powerful or funny story? “7 Stories” is an ongoing night of storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity – with the next one coming up this Friday, July 22, 2022.

Each “7 Stories” night is based on a theme, and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance.

This month’s theme is “Coming to/Adjusting to America/United States.”

These free events run from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the Highline Heritage Museum (map below), and all are invited to come watch and enjoy the stories in person, or sign up to tell one yourself (please sign up here).

If you’re unable to attend, please note that you can also view this event free online via a livestream video on our Facebook page – be sure to “Like us” here to get notification for when we’re live.

Real stories are mesmerizing and raw. This is not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met. Don’t think fables, ghost or children’s stories…these stories are told from the heart. The program will be introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.

ORGANIZERS NEED YOU

Please consider sharing your true story…In the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like.

For more info, or to sign up, visit burienculturehub.org/7stories; or email [email protected].

Upcoming 7 Story nights and themes:

July 22: Coming to America/Adjusting to America Aug. 26: Saying Yes – Taking Chances Sept. 7: Storytelling Workshop at the Highline Heritage Museum Sept. 23: First Job/Worst Job Oct 28: Silver Linings



VIDEO

Here’s an edited video from the May 27, 2022 event, where the theme was “Mother” or “Gifts”:

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: