REMINDER : Burien’s FREE Music in the Park 2022 concert series continues this Thursday night, July 21, 2022 with live music from the Anzanga Marimba Ensemble at Lake Burien School Memorial Park.

This free, outdoor concert series runs every Thursday night through Aug. 18, from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

On rainy evenings, please call (206) 988-3700 after 5 p.m. to learn if a concert has been relocated.

Here’s a video of the Anzanga Marimba Ensemble performing:

More info on Anzanga Marimba Ensemble here.

More info on Music in the Park is here.

WHEN: Thursday, July 21, 2022: 6:30–8 p.m. WHERE: Lake Burien School Memorial Park (1620 SW 149th Street)