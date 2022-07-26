An Excessive Heat Warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022, warning of “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and lows in the mid to upper 60s expected. This will pose a high risk of heat-related illness.”

Weather experts say this heat wave will last around four days, and temps should cool down to the 80s and high 70s starting Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder says to expect a record-setting high temp today (Tuesday, July 26, 2022):

Here’s the full warning, followed by the 7-day forecast:

Excessive Heat Warning

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1005 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and lows in the mid to upper 60s expected. This will pose a high risk of heat-related illness.

* WHERE…Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, Everett and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.

Detailed Forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93 . West northwest wind around 6 mph. Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93 . South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92 . North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 65. Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92 . Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 63. Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.



SAY COOL AT A COOLING CENTER

The City of Burien has opened the Burien Community Center (14700 6th Ave SW) as a Cooling Center through Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Find bus routes to Burien city facilities on King County Metro website. Buses are air conditioned and fare will be waived for people traveling to cooling centers.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 26,1–7 p.m.; Wednesday–Thursday, July 27–28, 10:30 a.m.–7 p.m. WHERE: Burien Community Center , 14700 6th Ave SW, Burien



There is space for 35 people., and pets are welcome.

We are opening Burien Community Center to operate as a cooling center. https://t.co/ivRLK0V99K 📅 Tuesday, July 26, 1–7 p.m.; Wednesday–Thursday, July 27–28, 10:30 a.m.–7 p.m.

📍Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW, Burien Space for 35 people. Pets are welcome! 🐶🐈 pic.twitter.com/hReQ3UM9eN — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) July 25, 2022