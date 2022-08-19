Skunkworks Robotics Team 1983, a 4-H team, is hosting a free youth workshop in which they’ll teach basic engineering skills through a hands-on robotics challenge this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

This free event, for 10-13-year-olds, will run from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 11427 3rd Ave S. (map below).

“If you have a student who is interested in attending our workshop on August 20th, please fill out the form below.”

For this workshop, organizers ask that all students be between 10 and 13 years of age.

This event will have a capacity limit of 10 students so the first 10 who apply will be accepted.

Please bring a sack lunch.

