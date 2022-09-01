It happened AGAIN – someone stole one of the school vans from Burien’s Three Tree Montessori School recently.

This is the second theft of a van from the school – located at 220 SW 160th Street (map below) – the first one was a green van that was stolen around Aug. 15, 2022.

Staff thinks it was stolen over this past weekend, and says that the last anyone can remember seeing it was Friday, but they have been incredibly busy preparing for students to return so they hadn’t noticed it until today.

The license plate number is B34988Z.

The approximate value of this van is likely around the same as the previous one – $9,000.

If you see a blue 2004 Ford Econoline Passenger Van with the school’s logo on the side, please call 911 and report the van and its location. Do not approach the van. Refer to case #C22029200.

“Please make note of anything you see that is different on the van (likely the logo has been removed) and if you have a description of who is inside or near it.”