Arts-A-Glow participants took over a wall in the city’s Art Alley to share their original Art using glow-in-the-dark chalk. Photo by Scott Schaefer.

On Saturday night, Sept. 10, 2022, Downtown Burien came alive, awakened by the city’s awesome Arts-A-Glow Festival of Light.

We were there from start to finish, streaming live on our Facebook page, with local filmmaker/artist Gevin Booth behind the lens.

Booth walked around the entire glow, spanning from Town Square Park to Olde Burien, experiencing and sharing the amazing art exhibits and a night market, as well as interviewing Artists and participants.

Local restaurants and stores were full, people were glowing with smiles, awe and laughter, families were together, kids of all ages were energized, and the entire downtown core was ALIVE.

Our friends at the Highline Heritage Museum were also glowing, because they turned the entire museum into a ‘glow-seum’ with face painting, glow-in-the-dark exhibits and cool projection map visual art on the building.

Below is an edited video of Booth’s experience (running time 12-minutes, 22-seconds)

The B-Town Blog is proud to be a longtime sponsor of this event, and we give huge shoutouts to all who were involved, from Burien Parks to Artists! We can’t wait until next year!

