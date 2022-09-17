A pet Cockatiel bird named ‘Rio’ has been missing for about three days now, and could be anywhere in Burien.

His owner says that he is one-year-old, is extremely tame and friendly, and hopefully flew to the first person he saw.

A $500 reward is being offered.

His wings are not clipped and he is a scared little guy.

“If found. offer him seeds in a paper plate,” owner Zaid Al Hamawendi said. “We have raised him his whole life and are extremely worried about him.”

If you’ve seen Rio or have any other information, please call 206-403-5144 or 206-637-5030.