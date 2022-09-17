A pet Cockatiel bird named ‘Rio’ has been missing for about three days now, and could be anywhere in Burien.

His owner says that he is one-year-old, is extremely tame and friendly, and hopefully flew to the first person he saw.

A $500 reward is being offered.

His wings are not clipped and he is a scared little guy.

“If found. offer him seeds in a paper plate,” owner Zaid Al Hamawendi said. “We have raised him his whole life and are extremely worried about him.”

MISSING: Pet Cockatiel bird 'Rio' is missing in Burien 1

If you’ve seen Rio or have any other information, please call 206-403-5144 or 206-637-5030.

MISSING: Pet Cockatiel bird 'Rio' is missing in Burien 2