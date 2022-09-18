Who plans which schools will be rebuilt next? Our community does, and that could include YOU.

Residents are invited to enter their names now in the lottery for open seats on the community-led Capital Facilities Advisory Committee (CFAC).

The deadline is Sept. 25, 2022 if you are a resident in the Highline district.

CFAC members recommended the 2016 school bond and the proposed 2022 school bond that you will see on November Election ballots.

“Be part of a long-term planning process to provide safe, modern schools for all Highline students.”

Click to read more about your commitment if selected for the 2022-23 CFAC session: gethps.info/3BeCAyx