This week, the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) suspended the license of Burien-based cosmetic surgeon Kristine S. Brecht, MD.

As we previously reported, multiple complaints were filed to the state in 2021 against Dr. Brecht, who operated Aesthetic Rejuvenation & Spa at 14212 Ambaum Blvd. SW in Burien.

In August 2021, Dr. Brecht entered into an agreed order with the WMC which – among other terms – restricted her from performing procedures that require sedation.

Separately, in October of 2021, Dr. Brecht admitted to having operated an unlicensed surgical facility and agreed to stop operation of the facility until she was credentialed.

However, despite both agreements and restrictions, the WMC says that on at least ten occasions Dr. Brecht did not comply with their orders regarding surgical procedures that require sedation. Between February and April 2022 they say that she carried out multiple documented procedures, several of the which were complex including abdominoplasty and breast augmentation.

The statement of charges alleges Dr. Brecht is in violation of RCW 18.130.180 in two sections, including section nine which is “failure to comply with an order issued by a disciplining authority or a stipulation for informal disposition entered into with a disciplining authority.”

Dr. Brecht’s license is pending further disciplinary proceedings. She is required to notify patients that her license has been suspended within twenty-one days of receipt of the suspension order.

Within 21 days, Dr. Brecht may request a show cause hearing to contest the summary suspension.