The City of Burien announced that its new Neighborhood Matching Fund gives Burien residents access to City funds to improve the quality of life in Burien neighborhoods by planting and maintaining trees.

The city provides funds – up to $5,000 per project – and the neighborhood matches the City’s contribution with local resources of volunteer labor, donated materials or professional services, or cash. The goal of the neighborhood matching fund is to encourage projects that foster community and increase neighborhood tree canopy cover in an equitable manner.

Download application here

Here’s more info from the city:

Project Criteria>

To qualify for the fund, projects must involve either:>

Tree planting – installation of trees and understory plants in community or public space Tree maintenance – watering, mulching, removal of noxious plant species around existing trees



Download Planting Guidance

Plant in parks!

Contact us for a list of possible projects in Burien parks.

To be eligible, projects must:

Plant trees or restore areas around existing trees Provide a public benefit to the community Have demonstrated neighborhood support in the area Have approval from all adjacent property owners Involve neighborhood residents directly in all phases Have goals that can be accomplished in 12 months Be designed for low maintenance or neighborhood volunteers Be located on publicly accessed property (such as community organizations, public rights-of-way, or parks)



Who may apply?

To qualify for a Neighborhood Matching Grant, the proposed project must:

Be in the city of Burien. Include participation from two or more individuals, from separate households living within the city limits of Burien.



All projects will be required to have a Neighborhood Project Coordinator to be the liaison between the City and the neighborhood during project development and implementation.

Download flyer about the program.

How are projects evaluated?

Overall benefits of tree planting Neighborhood participation and benefit Feasibility and maintenance Be in an area in need of trees, or with a low tree equity score



How do you apply?

Applications for Neighborhood Matching Funds must be submitted by October 31, 2022. Neighborhood groups interested in participating in the Neighborhood Matching Fund program must fill out and submit an application to Josh Petter, Urban Forest Planner, at Burien City Hall, 400 SW 152nd Street, Suite 300, Burien, WA 98166.

For more information contact:

Josh Petter, Urban Forest Planner

(206) 439-3152

[email protected]

