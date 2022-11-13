Kennedy Catholic defuses Richland Bombers in playoff game, 46-35

Burien’s Kennedy Catholic’s Lancers defused the Richland Bombers 46-35 in a state WIAA high school playoff football matchup on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Highline Memorial Stadium.

The first quarter gave the Lancers a 7-0 lead over Richland.

Kennedy’s offense thundered in front for a 32-7 lead over the Bombers at the intermission.

Richland trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 38-23.

The Bombers rallied in the final quarter, but the Lancers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

“The State Playoffs are all that is right with High School Sports! It was a beautiful night in Burien, and a great night for football,” Coach Sheldon Cross said in a Tweet. “Our guys made the plays when we needed them the most, advancing on to Elite 8!”

The 4th seed Kennedy moves on with a 10-1 record in the WIAA state football tournament, and will face 5th seed Skyline Nov. 18-19 in the quarterfinals (day/time/location TBD).

The State Playoffs are all that is right with High School Sports! It was a beautiful night in Burien, and a great night for Football. Our guys made the plays when we needed them the most, advancing on to Elite 8! Amazing Grit and season for @RHSBomberFB … so much pride! — Coach Sheldon Cross (@CoachCross2) November 13, 2022