Both Burien high schools boys varsity football teams – Highline and Kennedy Catholic – play in the second round of the WIAA state tournament playoffs this Friday night, Nov. 18, 2022:

Highline High Pirates vs Lynden Lions

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, 6 p.m

Civic Stadium in Bellingham

The Highline High Pirates have a neutral playoff game against Lynden on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 6 p.m.

This game is a part of the “2022 Football Washington State Championships – 2A State Football” tournament.

Kennedy Catholic Lancers vs Skyline Spartans

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, 7 p.m.

Highline Memorial Stadium



Kennedy Catholic Lancers varsity football team has a home playoff game vs. Skyline on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

This game is a part of the “2022 Football Washington State Championships – 4A State Football” tournament.

EDITOR’S NOTE : If you’re attending either of these games, we kindly ask that you help us by downloading the free Scorestream App here so you can update the game score(s). We’d also love photos and/or videos from the games (email them to [email protected]) Thanks!