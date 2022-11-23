Santa emits a rousing “Ho Ho Ho!” while greeting children and families at Economy Wiring, where he’ll be returning on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

SPONSORED :

After a 2-year pause, a Tree Lighting ceremony will return to Burien’s Economy Wiring on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Every year since 1982, Burien’s Economy Wiring (an Advertiser) has hosted a good ol’ fashioned Christmas Tree Lighting event…that is, until Covid-19 struck, pausing the joyous activity for two years.

Now, owners Jay and Gail Smith are pleased to announce a return of this time-honored tradition.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. at Economy Wiring Co, Inc. (633 SW 148th Street; map below).

In a slice of small town America charm, the St. Francis School Choir entertains the crowd in anticipation of Santa Claus himself, clutching a bag full of candy canes to share, hitching a ride with the Burien/Normandy Park Fire Department aboard their fire truck.

After greeting the crowd and a few photo ops, Santa typically leads the group in a countdown to the official lighting of the fir tree just a few feet east of the Economy Wiring building. Indoors, Cookies and hot chocolate are served after the tree lighting in the store, cozily warmed by the fire inserts on display.

The event includes an opportunity to share your abundance with those in need. Please bring an unwrapped toy or nonperishable food item for the Highline Area Food Bank.

This celebration has illuminated the Burien skyline for a long time now. Economy Wiring Company Founder Gwin Smith started the tradition in 1966. Over the years his small celebration has grown to include the St. Francis School Choir and the King County Station #2 Burien/Normandy Park Fire Department.

In the first eight years of the tree lighting, Gwin climbed the huge fir tree himself to install the lights and then climbed back up in January to take them down. This changed some years ago, when the fire department took responsibility for installing and removing the lights.

Come join your neighbors in celebrating this festive start to the holidays.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].