Mary’s Place in Burien is seeking help – they need a new washing machine.

On Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 the local nonprofit Tweeted a request for a new – or like-new – washing machine for their local Family Center Shelter.

Mary’s Place is located at a former hospital in Burien, and is home now for 185 family members as well as their “Popsicle Place” program, which provides a safe place to stay with medical support for families experiencing homelessness with medically-fragile children.

Since 1999, Mary’s Place has helped thousands of women and families move out of homelessness into more stable situations.

If you can help, please email [email protected].

For more info, visit https://www.marysplaceseattle.org.

Our washing machine is broken! 😩 Burien Family Center shelter needs a new or like-new washer – if you can help, contact us at [email protected]! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/oVkODkhJmr — Mary’s Place (@MarysPlaceWA) December 16, 2022

Mary’s Place is located at 12845 Ambaum Blvd SW:

