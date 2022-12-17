Naomi Benson will be walking participants through tempera painting gingerbread people during this Sunday’s (Dec. 18, 2022) free online art class.
Join us for this light-hearted class with holiday cheer.
Supplies to have ready for class:
-
- Tempera paint– suggested colors: brown, red, white and black
- White paper
- Water
- Brushes
- Paper towels
- Optional—Masking tape
To participate log on this Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. to
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/490360540577
To preregister, use the same website.
The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.