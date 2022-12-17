Naomi Benson will be walking participants through tempera painting gingerbread people during this Sunday’s (Dec. 18, 2022) free online art class.

Join us for this light-hearted class with holiday cheer.

Supplies to have ready for class:

    • Tempera paint– suggested colors: brown, red, white and black
    • White paper
    • Water
    • Brushes
    • Paper towels
    • Optional—Masking tape

To participate log on this Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. to

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/490360540577

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.