Naomi Benson will be walking participants through tempera painting gingerbread people during this Sunday’s (Dec. 18, 2022) free online art class.

Join us for this light-hearted class with holiday cheer.

Supplies to have ready for class:

Tempera paint– suggested colors: brown, red, white and black White paper Water Brushes Paper towels Optional—Masking tape



To participate log on this Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.