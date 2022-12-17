On the agenda for this Monday night’s (Dec. 19, 2022) Burien City Council regular meeting: Teamsters, City Manager contract, budget, [email protected], Council rules of order, and more.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., with a special meeting on rules of order to be held at 5: 45 p.m. It can be viewed in person at City Hall, on Comcast TV channel 21, via Zoom here, or online here.

Download the full agenda/packet here (PDF file).

Here are some agenda highlights:

BUSINESS AGENDA:

a) Teamsters Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Salary Adjustment: Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director b) Approval of Amendment No. 1 to the City Manager’s Employment Contract: Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director c) Adoption of Ordinance No. 809, 2022 Budget Amendment: Eric Christensen, Finance Director, Kaitlyn Graham, Financial Analyst d) [email protected] Construction Progress Update: Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager e) Adoption of City Council Rules of Order: Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney f) City Council Planning Calendar: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager



COUNCIL REPORTS

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

