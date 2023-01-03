Tukwila Police are reporting that on Tueday, Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:17 p.m., officers responded to the Sound Transit Light Rail overflow lot (map below) after receiving a report of a stabbing that had just occurred.

Arriving officers located an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Police say that as officers were gathering information from the victim, another officer spotted an individual matching the description of the suspect nearby at the Light Rail station. When the officer told the suspect to stop, the suspect fled on foot and was chased by the officer and the Deputy Chief who was also in the area looking for the suspect.

The officer caught up to the suspect who began to fight with him before ultimately being brought under control and taken into custody.

The suspect, a 40-year-old male from Seattle, will be booked for Assault 2nd Degree.

The officer was not injured.