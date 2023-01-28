On the docket for the Burien City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023: public health presentation on airport/aircraft exposure, Ambaum and Boulevard Park Community Plan, advisory board recruitment, updates to rental housing code, and more.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, and can also be viewed on Comcast TV channel 21, via Zoom here, and online here.

Download the full agenda packet here.

Here are some agenda highlights:

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS: Lunar New Year Proclamation: Councilmember Jimmy Matta.

Councilmember Jimmy Matta. Public Health Presentation related to Airport/Aircraft Exposure: Dr. Kris Johnson, PhD, Public Health – Seattle and King County. BUSINESS AGENDA: Ambaum Boulevard Park Draft Plan Update: Alex Hunt, Planner

Susan McLain, Community Development Director.

Alex Hunt, Planner Susan McLain, Community Development Director. Advisory Body Applicant Update: Heather Dumlao, City Clerk

Jen Ivins, Deputy City Clerk.

Heather Dumlao, City Clerk Jen Ivins, Deputy City Clerk. Adoption of Ordinance No. 811 – Amending BMC 5.63.070(1) to Remove an Unconstitutional Provision: Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney.

Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney. City Council Planning Calendar: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager/

If you appreciate our award-winning, local, independent journalism:

#BurienCityCouncil meeting, 1/30, 7 p.m. Agenda: Lunar New Year proclamation, public health presentation on airport/aircraft exposure, Ambaum and Boulevard Park Community Plan, advisory board recruitment, updates to rental housing code, and more. https://t.co/Sex1FIQ6IO pic.twitter.com/4ch4YgMCFK — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) January 27, 2023