On the docket for the Burien City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023: public health presentation on airport/aircraft exposure, Ambaum and Boulevard Park Community Plan, advisory board recruitment, updates to rental housing code, and more.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, and can also be viewed on Comcast TV channel 21, via Zoom here, and online here.
Download the full agenda packet here.
Here are some agenda highlights:
- PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:
- Lunar New Year Proclamation: Councilmember Jimmy Matta.
- Public Health Presentation related to Airport/Aircraft Exposure: Dr. Kris Johnson, PhD, Public Health – Seattle and King County.
- BUSINESS AGENDA:
- Ambaum Boulevard Park Draft Plan Update: Alex Hunt, Planner
Susan McLain, Community Development Director.
- Advisory Body Applicant Update: Heather Dumlao, City Clerk
Jen Ivins, Deputy City Clerk.
- Adoption of Ordinance No. 811 – Amending BMC 5.63.070(1) to Remove an Unconstitutional Provision: Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney.
- City Council Planning Calendar: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager/
