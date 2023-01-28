On the docket for the Burien City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023: public health presentation on airport/aircraft exposure, Ambaum and Boulevard Park Community Plan, advisory board recruitment, updates to rental housing code, and more.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, and can also be viewed on Comcast TV channel 21, via Zoom here, and online here.

Download the full agenda packet here.

Here are some agenda highlights:

  1. PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:
    • Lunar New Year Proclamation: Councilmember Jimmy Matta.
    • Public Health Presentation related to Airport/Aircraft Exposure: Dr. Kris Johnson, PhD, Public Health – Seattle and King County.
  2. BUSINESS AGENDA:
    • Ambaum Boulevard Park Draft Plan Update: Alex Hunt, Planner
      Susan McLain, Community Development Director.
    • Advisory Body Applicant Update: Heather Dumlao, City Clerk
      Jen Ivins, Deputy City Clerk.
    • Adoption of Ordinance No. 811 – Amending BMC 5.63.070(1) to Remove an Unconstitutional Provision: Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney.
    • City Council Planning Calendar: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager/
