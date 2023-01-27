A 2013 Black Kia Rio was stolen on Jan. 23, 2023 at around 1 a.m. on 26th Ave SW.

Theft victim Emily Jachimowicz says her neighbor reports that there were about five people in two different cars on the street at the time of the incident.

“They broke into my boyfriend’s car, our friend’s van, and stole my car,” Jachimowicz said. “I’m going through a hard time lately. Before my car was stolen it had a window broken twice on separate occasions that I’ve since repaired but have spent money out of my own pocket fixing. As well as being injured and not at work.”

Here are photos as well as details on the stolen car:

2013 Black Kia Rio

Case #: C23021370

VIN: KNADM5A34D6226697

PLATE: BQR4838

Jachimowicz adds that there’s unfortunately nothing too identifiable on here car, other than some magnets and air fresheners:

A red and black magnet that says “Not today Satan.”

A moustache, pizza slice, a little piggy with a flower crown and a planchette air freshener.

There’s a little bit of front end bumper damage.

If you know anything about this vehicle theft, please email Jachimowicz at [email protected].