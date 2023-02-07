Burien’s Hi-Liners and St. Francis of Assisi School will be presenting Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Highline Performing Arts Center.

“Join Belle and your favorite enchanted characters and BE OUR GUEST!”

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. on:

Friday, March 3

Saturday, March 4

All tickets are $10.50 each.

Deadline to order is Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International, New York, NY 212-541-4684 mtishows.com.

Highline Performing Arts Center is located at 401 S. 152nd Street, Burien, WA: