The Dub Sea Fish Sticks – who have players that come from all over the country and even from as far away as Australia – are seeking host families.

A commonly asked question is:

“Where are these players going to live during the season?”

The answer is with host families. Host families have the opportunity to “adopt” a player during the summer months of June and July, establishing lifelong friendships, and in many cases, the chance to follow “your adopted player” throughout their baseball career.

WHAT IS EXPECTED OF A HOST FAMILY?

Host families provide free room and board to these players during the 2 month Pacific International League season, the ability to get to and from the ballpark every night, and a family environment to help players transition to a new and sometimes foreign community. While players are developing athletes, they are still young men who are learning to adjust without Mom or Dad, and their families to provide. Host families help bridge that gap. Players begin arriving at the end of May & beginning of June, and stay through the first week of August.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS PROVIDED TO HOST FAMILIES?

As a thank you to opening up your home and families to these players, and allowing them to live free of charge in your home, host families are provided with the following benefits:

A $150 monthly stipend to help cover costs

A season ticket for each member of your household

A free t-shirt for each member of your household

20% discount on additional team store merchandise

A night at the ballpark where host families will be welcomed onto the field and recognized for their contributions.

“We aren’t just bringing in a group of the best baseball players we can find, we are bringing in some of the best role models we can find. These guys are looking forward to giving back to our community” – Todd Coughlin