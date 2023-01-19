Volunteers are needed for the Third Sunday Forest Rescue on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, from 10 a.m. – Noon at North SeaTac Park.

Registration and full details can be found at:

https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/73/

Meet near the picnic shelter at the corner of Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 128th St. in SeaTac (map below).

Parking available in the adjacent small parking lot and on the street.

North SeaTac Park is a 200+ urban oasis under the flight paths of SeaTac Airport. The trees here clean, quiet, and cool the air – true guardians of the community.

Community members have been transforming this area of the park near S. 128th Street since fall of 2020. A thick mat of ivy covering the ground and the trunks of Douglas Fir and Madrones – along with blackberry vines entangling the lower branches of trees – have been cleared in a large area – and native plants are beginning to regrow. We’ll focus on removing blackberry roots and vines in an area near newly-planted trees.

Hosted by the Green SeaTac Partnership, a collaborative effort between the City of SeaTac, King Conservation District, and other nonprofits, businesses, community groups, and volunteers.