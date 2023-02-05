The second annual Valentine’s Dinner Drive-thru at Casa Italiana brings Amoré per Tutti!

Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) falls on a Tuesday this year, so you may be casting about for a low stress option to celebrate your love, while still maintaining a restful “weeknight routine.”

Burien’s Casa Itlaiana Italian Cultural Center has you covered.

What began as a pandemic safety option was so popular that their drive-through dinner returns this year as a terrific option for folks who would love to enjoy a delicious Italian dinner in the comfort of their own location, without the cooking.

Take the night off from cooking, while still enjoying gourmet Italian cuisine and benefiting a local nonprofit to boot!

Let Casa take care of your romantic Valentine’s Day dinner plans! It’s their second-annual Cena di San Valentino.

Make a reservation now to drive-thru on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 4-7 p.m. for your romantic Italian dinner take-out. You can set a fancy or simple table and enjoy your dinner your way, on your timeline!

The menu includes the following:

Arancini (Italian rice balls that are stuffed, coated with breadcrumbs and deep fried, crispy crunchy and addictive!)

4-layer Meat Lasagna

Caesar Salad

Crostini Bread

Prosecco Splits

Torta Vulcano al Cioccolato (Chocolate Volcano Cake) for 2

Cost is $110 per couple, and individual tickets are available for $65.

Presale only. Tickets available until Feb. 12, so make your plans and request your reservation now!

RESERVATIONS

Contact Nancy via email at [email protected], or call Casa at 206 735 7152; please ask for Nancy or leave a message.

You may also like to order some of their new Casa Italiana label vino Rosso or Bianco. Washington State award-winning choices caringly curated by the Casa add a distinctive element to any meal and are available anytime, not just for this event.

AND…just in case you still haven’t thought of a unique and memorable gift to lavish on your loved one, purchasing a custom engraved brick which will be laid in the coming “Piazza del Popolo” in the Casa courtyard. You can immortalize your sentiments with a personalized message for only $100 per brick.

You can help Casa Italiana build its future Piazza del Popolo, or the “People’s Plaza.” This will be a place where friends can gather for community, music, food and festivity. Inscription on the brick is 3 lines (up to 20 characters per line), and can be in English, Italian, or both. Purchase is a tax-deductible donation, just fill out one order form for each brick. Major credit cards, PayPal and check accepted.

Of those already purchased, we’ve seen some lovely sentiments: honoring loved ones no longer with us, being proud of your heritage, listing friends names or important dates, sharing a sentimental message. Let’s add a special message of love to that list! If you need a little inspiration, some finished bricks are already set out for viewing before groundbreaking. You can visit the Caffe, open Tues-Sat from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The deadline is Dec. 31, 2023, so get yours now – click the link below.

Any questions, please contact Mike at [email protected].

** All bricks ship to Casa Italiana for installation, they won’t come to your house**

The revenue from all these connected enterprises furthers the mission of the Casa Italiana: “to create a permanent ongoing physical space dedicated to embracing and renewing the joy and vibrant diversity of the soul and spirit of Italy, including its historical, linguistic, and culinary significance” right here in South King County and the greater Seattle area.

Ongoing fundraising will bring about the planned Banquet Hall to be located on the upper floor of the current building. The Hall will be a fantastic addition to area options for weddings, anniversaries retirement parties and all manner of larger gatherings. Currently, the Casa boasts a 50-person private room suitable for meetings or celebrations of all sorts. Kindly address inquiries about rentals or other questions to [email protected], and they will be delighted to hear from you.

