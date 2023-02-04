On the agenda for Monday night’s (Feb. 6, 2023) Burien City Council Regular meeting: proclamations celebrating City of Burien’s 30th Anniversary and #BlackHistoryMonth, introduction of Burien Community Connectors, @skhhp Housing Capital Fund allocations, Shape Your City, and more.
The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed in-person at Burien City Hall, on Comcast TV channel 21, virtually via Zoom here, or online here.
- PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:
- Black History Month Proclamation: Councilmember Jimmy Matta
- 30th Anniversary of Incorporation Proclamation: Mayor Sofia Aragon
- Community Connectors Introduction: Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director,
Emily Inlow-Hood, Communications and Public Engagement Manager.
- BUSINESS AGENDA:
- Introduction to Resolution No. 492, South King Housing and Homelessness Partners (SKHHP) Housing Capital Fund Allocations: Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager, Claire Goodwin, SKHHP Executive Manager.
- Shape Your City – Summary of 2022 Community Engagement Efforts: Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director, Susan McLain, Community Development Director, Maiya Andrews, Public Works DirectorEmily Inlow-Hood, Communications and Public Engagement Manager,
- Introduction to an Interagency Agreement between King County and Burien for the Lake to Sound Trail – Segment C: Robin Tischmak, Deputy Public Works Director.
- Council Selection of 2023 Advisory Body Applicants to be Interviewed: Heather Dumlao, City Clerk and Jen Ivins, Deputy City Clerk.
- City Council Planning CalendarL Adolfo Bailon, City Manager.