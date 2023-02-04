On the agenda for Monday night’s (Feb. 6, 2023) Burien City Council Regular meeting: proclamations celebrating City of Burien’s 30th Anniversary and #BlackHistoryMonth, introduction of Burien Community Connectors, @skhhp Housing Capital Fund allocations, Shape Your City, and more.

The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed in-person at Burien City Hall, on Comcast TV channel 21, virtually via Zoom here, or online here.

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS: Black History Month Proclamation: Councilmember Jimmy Matta

Councilmember Jimmy Matta 30th Anniversary of Incorporation Proclamation: Mayor Sofia Aragon

Mayor Sofia Aragon Community Connectors Introduction: Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director,

Introduction to Resolution No. 492, South King Housing and Homelessness Partners (SKHHP) Housing Capital Fund Allocations: Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager, Claire Goodwin, SKHHP Executive Manager.

Shape Your City – Summary of 2022 Community Engagement Efforts: Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director, Susan McLain, Community Development Director, Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director, Emily Inlow-Hood, Communications and Public Engagement Manager.

Introduction to an Interagency Agreement between King County and Burien for the Lake to Sound Trail – Segment C: Robin Tischmak, Deputy Public Works Director.

Council Selection of 2023 Advisory Body Applicants to be Interviewed: Heather Dumlao, City Clerk and Jen Ivins, Deputy City Clerk.

City Council Planning Calendar: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager.

