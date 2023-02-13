The National Weather Service is warning of a cold front moving in Monday night, Feb. 13, 2023, which could result in some snow in the Burien area.

In addition, there may even be some “Thundersnow” as well.

“A rather active weather period through tonight with a mix of heavy mountain snow, breezy winds, high surf, isolated thunderstorms, not to mention dropping snow levels this evening into tonight,” the weather service said. “One of the primary focuses through tonight will be falling snow levels associated with convective showers across the area. In particular, hi-res guidance continues to stress the potential for convergence zones across the Puget Sound, likely leading to locally lower snow levels to near the surface beginning this evening.”

Local meteorologist Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) agrees.

Here’s the detailed forecast:

Monday : Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45. West southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night : Rain and snow showers likely before 10pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible .

Tuesday : Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42. North wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night : A 30 percent chance of snow after 4am . Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday : A chance of rain and snow before 10am , then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night : A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday : A chance of rain, mainly before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night : A slight chance of rain before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday : A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night : A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Colder air will filter southward into the region Monday behind a cold front. While not a major lowland snow event, light accums will be possible as snow levels lower close to sea level by Monday evening. Locally higher totals will be possible under convergence zone bands. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/OjQj6Cr5aQ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 13, 2023

Strong, gusty winds expected today, especially along the coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca and western Whidbey Island. Winds will peak this evening then ease after midnight tonight. #wawx pic.twitter.com/bzqYuypPjM — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 13, 2023