The Eagle Landing Coalition will buy a drink for all who come in-person to Monday night’s (Feb. 13, 2023) Burien City Council meeting, whether or not you support their campaign to save the Eagle Landing Park stairs.

To earn a free drink at The Point – located across from City Hall to the southwest on SW 152nd Street – all you have to do is show up to tonight’s council meeting, which starts at City Hall at 7 p.m. (map below).

You don’t even need to be a supporter of their efforts to save the Eagle Landing Park stairs, which are likely to be demolished at a cost of around $800,000.

“It doesn’t matter if you are for or against rebuilding or restoring the Eagle Landing stairs. I am inviting every citizen. any person who’s watching this, to participate in the city council meeting in one way or the other, either come and watch, or speak out,” White Said.

Here’s an explanatory video the group released Monday morning: