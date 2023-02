A man was shot and killed just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night, Feb. 12, 2023 at the 76 gas station on 1st Ave South at SW 148th Street in Burien.

Police arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound.

Medics gave the man aid, but he passed away at the scene.

No suspect was found, as the shooter apparently fled.

