On the agenda for Monday night’s (April 5, 2021) regular Burien City Council meeting: the proposed Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) Housing Demonstration Project, response to concerns over Food Trucks, new advisory board members, compostables ordinance, Boulevard Park stormwater study, and more.

The online/virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m., and can be viewed on cable TV channel 21, online here and via Zoom here.

Download the agenda packet here (PDF file).

Here are highlights from the agenda:

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:

Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation – April 2021 (Proclamation accepted by King County CSEC Task Force Chair Judge Regina Cahan and KCSARC Volunteer Rebecca Drew) Proclamation Against Anti-Asian Bias and Hate Crimes (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager) Recology Presentation (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director) Recology Presentation



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES:

Introduction of New Staff: Zach Wenman, PaRCS Recreation Coordinator b) COVID-19 Update (Fire Chief Mike Marrs)



BUSINESS AGENDA:

Adoption of Ordinance No. 765 Modifying BMC 8.57.030, Noncompostable Food Service Product Prohibition (Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager and Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director) Appoint Applicants to the Burien Airport Committee (5), Business and Economic Development Partnership (5), Humans Services Commission (2), and Planning Commission (1) (Megan Gregor, City Clerk) Introduction to Resolution No. 457, Accepting the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) Housing Demonstration Project (David Johanson, Senior Planner and Susan McLain, Community Development Director) Funding Plan for Boulevard Park Stormwater Study (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director) Outreach to Businesses that Signed on to the Letter: ‘Empresarios Unidos and Restaurants of Burien Challenge the Food Truck Pilot Program’ (Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager) Introduction to Resolution No. 455, Approving the Change of Control of a Franchise (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager)



COUNCIL REPORTS