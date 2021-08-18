The Fred Meyer store at 14300 1st Ave South in Burien is being evacuated Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, after a disturbance inside, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police are currently on the scene, and say that it all started around 9 a.m.

KOMO News said that the store was evacuated in an abundance of caution as deputies dealt with a person having a “mental health crisis,” according to Sgt. Tim Meyer of the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Meyer told KOMO that the person is someone they are familiar with from previous interactions. He declined to say whether the person is armed or had made threats.

Below are photos from the scene courtesy Michael Nielson: