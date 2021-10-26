REMINDER : Discover Burien’s annual ‘Boo-In-Burien’ is returning this coming Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, to treat the city with costumes, candy and Halloween fun.

Free activities, including trick-or-treating at local businesses, will run throughout downtown Burien from Noon – 4 p.m.

“Discover Burien has planned this year’s festivities to suit the realities of the continued pandemic while still offering a great time for the whole community,” organizers said.

Those looking for a Boo-in Burien classic will be excited about the return of our annual Trick-or-Treat experience in Olde Burien and the Downtown Business core. Throw on your costume (and mask!) and join us on Saturday, Oct. 30, between Noon – 4 p.m. Participating businesses will have a sign in their window. Bring your bags and buckets to collect all that sweet loot!

Also back by popular demand are handmade Boo Boxes, a fun way to get into the Halloween spirit. Each box comes with a DIY baking kit (bake a sweet treat at home), a mix of delicious candy, magical trinkets and crafts. Kits can now be ordered on the Discover Burien website for $25 each while supplies last. Boo Boxes will be available for pick up at The Farmers Market (Burien Town Square Park, Thursdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.) or at the Discover Burien office (611 SW 152nd Street) through Oct. 29.

The final Boo-In-Burien spooktacular will Saturday night Oct. 30, 2021 at 8 p.m. – the The Addams Family (2019) movie will be screened at the beloved Discover Burien Drive-in-Theater. Tickets are on sale now for $25 per vehicle. The Drive-In is located in the parking lot on SW 153rd Street between 6th Ave SW and Ambaum Blvd. SW behind the Discover Burien offices.

Don’t forget to plan extra time in town to shop, dine and support Burien small businesses all weekend. Masks will be required indoors and outdoors in crowded spaces regardless of vaccine status. Share all your Halloween photos with the hashtags #discoverburien and #booinburien

“We look forward to bringing back beloved events like the wiener dog races, hay rides, our dog costume parade and the bar crawl for Boo-In-Burien 2022,” organizers said.

Learn more at www.discoverburien.org.