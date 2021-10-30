Burien’s Highline High School Pirates football team beat Interlake Friday night – as the visiting team – by a score of 44-0, winning the KingCo 2A title.

The Pirates end the regular season with an overall record of 7-2, and an undefeated 6-0 in their division.

The team enters the playoffs this coming Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and are the #3 seed in the District bracket. They will play the White River Hornets, from Buckley, who have a 4-5 overall record.

Not bad, considering the last time Highline football won a championship was the NPSL title in 1953.

KingCo – 2A

League Overall W L W L Highline 6 0 7 2 Interlake 4 2 4 4 Renton 4 2 5 3 Foster 3 3 3 3 Lindbergh 2 4 2 5 Sammamish 2 5 2 6 Evergreen (Sea) 0 5 0 7

VIDEO

Here’s a great game recap courtesy KING5, who showcased this match as its Big Game of the Week:





Photo of Pirates freshman QB Ronan Rasmussen courtesy Carrie Rasmussen.