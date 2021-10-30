Burien’s Highline High School Pirates football team beat Interlake Friday night – as the visiting team – by a score of 44-0, winning the KingCo 2A title.
The Pirates end the regular season with an overall record of 7-2, and an undefeated 6-0 in their division.
The team enters the playoffs this coming Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and are the #3 seed in the District bracket. They will play the White River Hornets, from Buckley, who have a 4-5 overall record.
Not bad, considering the last time Highline football won a championship was the NPSL title in 1953.
|League
|Overall
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Highline
|6
|0
|7
|2
|Interlake
|4
|2
|4
|4
|Renton
|4
|2
|5
|3
|Foster
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Lindbergh
|2
|4
|2
|5
|Sammamish
|2
|5
|2
|6
|Evergreen (Sea)
|0
|5
|0
|7
VIDEO
Here’s a great game recap courtesy KING5, who showcased this match as its Big Game of the Week:
2A KingCo League Champs! Let’s #gopirates #buildtheship @HighlineFBall @HighlineSchools pic.twitter.com/MYa62XfZua
— Captain Highline (@Highlinepirates) October 30, 2021
Congrats to @DCoop_32 and the @HighlineFBall team! Tonight the Pirates beat @GoInterlakeGo and win the 2A KingCo league title. I asked Maki Piper after the game what’s so special about this team? He said, “Our coaches believe in us!” pic.twitter.com/t7OM2jI01r
— Chris Egan King-5 TV (@ChrisEgan5) October 30, 2021
@HighlineFBall @Highlinepirates @YannisTogi @Ishmael_Togi @togiiriah08 #10 Boyyyyy, let’s goooo!! pic.twitter.com/vrLfdhrGwL
— Ney Lualua (@ney_lualua) October 30, 2021
Pirates get an INT which results in another TD. Pirates lead 14-0. pic.twitter.com/g0Dh334ssU
— Captain Highline (@Highlinepirates) October 30, 2021
Halftime report! Highline 21, Interlake 0. Let’s go! 💜🏴☠️💛 @KING5Sports @HighlineFBall @Highlinepirates @RonanRasmussen @DCoop_32 pic.twitter.com/eTqj6FpqmR
— Carrie Rasmussen (@FidesBellus) October 30, 2021
Week 9 highlights coming soon…@HighlineFBall @DCoop_32 @RylandSpencer @ScottEklund @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/6TlVIRzwVc
— Maki Piper (@makipiper3) October 30, 2021
2A KingCo champs with the win against Interlake 44-0. On to the playoffs. @DCoop_32 @Marquawn7 pic.twitter.com/Xlv15AzVX5
— Ronan™️ (@RonanRasmussen) October 30, 2021
Wishing our @HighlineFBall team and Coach @DCoop_32 a great game tonight as they play for the KingCo League championship. You are winners on and off the field and we are #HighlieProud of you.
— Susan Enfield (@SuptEnfield) October 29, 2021
SPSL 2A Kingco Champs @HighlineFBall! Incredibly proud of our players & coaches. Next stop 📍playoffs! #JobsNotFinished #GoPirates #BuildTheShip #GuardTheFamily
— Deontae Cooper (@DCoop_32) October 30, 2021