This Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, WABI Burien will walk a figure-eight loop up around the northern Shorewood neighborhood, then head down the hill, through Shorewood Park and around the water-view neighborhood looking out over the Sound.

All are invited to this free, monthly event, which begins at 2 p.m.

Please remember that masks/face coverings are required and all should be mindful of maintaining social distance, for everyone’s health and well-being.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 (Rain or shine.) Time: Meet at 2:00 p.m. Start walking at 2:15 p.m. Location: Shorewood Elementary School Entrance (North side of the building) 2725 SW 116th St, Burien, WA 98146 (How about carpooling with other walkers?) Who: Everyone is invited and welcome to join in (including four-legged friends). Route: The total route is about 2.3 miles. We start up high, at the school, head west and north, then drop down, loop through Shorewood Park, then down close to sea level, and back up again. There are sidewalks only here and there, and it’s hilly… just sayin’.



Click on the map below to enlarge it. If you’d like a copy while we’re walking, feel free to print one out.

“See you on Sunday!”

Check out this tip sheet:“Start Walking for Health and Well-Being”

For further information, please email [email protected].