Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter – located at Highline United Methodist Church – activates when the temperature is 32 degree for 12 hours or more, and/or there are 3 inches of snow for 24 hours.

This type of weather is obviously approaching, as winter begins on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Shelter hours when open are from 7 p.m. – 8 a.m.

HELP NEEDED

Volunteers and donations are needed – email [email protected] for more info on how you can help.

Here’s more from a recent post on Facebook:

As the forecast calls for colder and colder weather in the coming weeks and for a cold winter in 2022, we are reminded of our neighbors who are living without shelter and/or heat. The Core Shelter Team has been hard at work again this year planning for the opening of Burien’s severe weather shelter to provide a safe and loving place for our neighbors to stay warm and fed.

Providing for our neighbors is a community effort, and we need your help. We have created a SignUp (see link below) with items and work needed in the coming days and weeks to help us with our final preparations so that when the need arises, we are ready to jump into action. Please sign up for what you can and share this link with your friends and family:

Donations can be dropped off at the church on Sundays 10:45-1:30; Mondays 6:45-8:30 pm or by appointment – contact us at [email protected]. The church is located at 13015 1st Ave. S., Burien WA 98168.

If you prefer to give a monetary donation, you are welcome to do so at this link https://tinyurl.com/rm9vxn8z and we will use the money to purchase things on the list and run the shelter when it is open.

If you have any questions please reach out to us at [email protected].

“Thank you for being active in our caring community.”

BSWS represents a partnership between the City of Burien, King County, area churches, and members of the surrounding community.

The Burien Severe Weather Shelter is located at Highline United Methodist Church at 13015 1st Ave S.: