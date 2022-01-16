The Washington State Patrol is reporting that a man was hit and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross SR 518 on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at around 6:31 p.m.

Troopers say that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on SR 518 approaching Des Moines Memorial Drive (map below) when a man attempted to cross all lanes from north to south.

The man was struck by the vehicle in lane one of two.

Both the vehicle and the male victim came to rest on the right side of the freeway.

Neither the victim’s identity or age has not yet been released.

🤕 🩺 🚒

DISPATCH: Accident Injury (ALS) – Fire Only @ EB SR518 WO DES MOINES MEMORIAL DR S, SEATAC. Responding Dept: Burien

Unit(s): TRI4#KingCountyFire2 #Burien — South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) January 16, 2022 On SR 518 eastbound at Des Moines Memorial Dr there is a collision blocking the right lane. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 16, 2022