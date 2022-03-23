It’s that time of the year again – do you want to honor someone you love (or business, child, friend, pet, etc.) by sponsoring a hanging flower basket in Downtown Burien?

Discover Burien is now taking reservations for its 2022 hanging flower baskets.

For a donation of $125, you can show your support for the Burien community with a hanging flower basket. Each basket will have a nameplate affixed to the historic light pole showing who adopted it. The nameplate can be your name, your spouse or child(ren)’s names, your business, and so on. Multiple baskets may be purchased with different plaques if you’d like to honor more than one person. Plaques will be mailed to you when the baskets are removed later in the year.



“We nearly sold out last year, so please do not delay in ordering,” organizers said.

Your donation supports Discover Burien, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

More info at www.DiscoverBurien.org.