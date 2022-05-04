The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride – a worldwide fundraiser for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health – will cruise through Burien on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

There are 930 cities among 111 countries participating in this year’s ride, and our city is one of them.

Fun fact: Seattle is the only city within the world that has grown enough to host multiple rides, and we are fortunate enough here in Burien that the Seattle South route is beginning right here!

It’s a secret where they start, but if you would like to enjoy the parade of folks in their fine suits on motorcycles, your best seat will be in front of the Highline Heritage Museum on SW 152nd and Ambaum Blvd. SE about 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, May 22.

If you would like to participate, please visit:

If you would like to donate, Ride Leader Jeff Earle can help you. All proceeds go to the same place within the Movember Foundation:

https://gfolk.me/jeffearle

“Thanks ahead, and as they say, ‘Tally ho’!” Earle (pictured below) said.