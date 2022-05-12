The Burien City Council and the Business and Economic Development Partnership (BEDP) will hold a special joint meeting on Friday morning, May 13, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m.

This will be the second joint meeting of the two groups held within the last year, with the last one held Nov. 12, 2021.

On the agenda is the topic “Enhance Communication and Collaboration between City Council and the Business Community” (download PDF here).

The goal of the meeting is decide amongst the following options:

Direct City Manager to bring back implementation options for all of the BEDP recommendations. Direct City Manager to bring back implementation options for specific priority recommendations. Direct City Manager to schedule a future joint City Council and BEDP meeting to continue discussion. Provide alternate direction.



Here’s more from the agenda packet:

“On Nov. 12, 2021, the Burien City Council and BEDP held a joint meeting to discuss ways that communication and collaboration between the City Council and the business community can be enhanced.

“Discussion topics included: identifying existing challenges, hearing Council and member viewpoints on the matter, and preliminary ideas for potential solutions.

“At the conclusion of the meeting, City Council motioned to ‘Direct the City Manager to bring recommendations and potential next steps for consideration to address the feedback shared by the meeting attendees at a future joint City Council and BEDP meeting.’ This future joint meeting was later scheduled for May 13, 2022.

“Staff worked with the BEDP during the month of April to prepare for this second joint City Council and BEDP meeting, in order to make best use of the limited meeting time available. This included the BEDP discussing the comments and themes from the November meeting and exploring potential solutions to help address the challenges and opportunities discussed.

“Members identified two major areas of focus from the November joint meeting where progress may be made: 1) Enhancing collaboration and communication between City Council and the BEDP as an advisory board, and 2) Enhancing collaboration and communication between City Council and the Burien business community at-large.

“After these discussions, the BEDP made several recommendations to offer potential options for City Council consideration, with the aim of having a productive collaborative discussion with Council at the May joint meeting.”

WHEN: Friday, May 13, 2022 – 7:30 a.m. WHERE: Online Zoom Webinar – Public Access Link:

Burien City Council:

Mayor Sofia Aragon Deputy Mayor Kevin Schilling Councilmember Hugo Garcia Councilmember Jimmy Matta Councilmember Cydney Moore Councilmember Sarah Moore Councilmember Stephanie Mora



Business and Economic Development Partnership (BEDP) Members

Robyn Desimone, Chair Linda Akey, Vice Chair Garry Crane Joshua Halpin Kim Davis Luis Olivera Ingrid Miller Angelica Romero Nancy Scholl Cammy Tran Lindsay White Andrea Reay, Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce Billy Hetherington Debra George, Discover Burien

