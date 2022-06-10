Local Photographer Mike O’Kelley and his wife have been watching a new construction project at Arbor Lake Park in Burien, and they found something cool.

“Beavers have been busy building a dam at the lake’s outlet after knocking down a few trees earlier this spring,” O’Kelley said.

“Burien Parks has been working to protect trees around the lake but so far the beavers have prevailed. We have heard that they will likely be relocated later in the summer. It has been interesting to watch this unfold over the past several months,” he added.

Below are some photos O’Kelley sent us showing their handiwork:

