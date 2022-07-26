On Friday, July 22, 2022, seven locals shared their stories of Coming to/Adjusting to America at the monthly “7 Stories” event at the Highline Heritage Museum.

Storytellers included:

Abbe Rolnick is relatively new to Burien, we are lucky to have her. She is here tonight in spite of a recent accident, so thank you Abbe…you take it to heart … the show must go on! Heidi Clark lives in Burien and took the recent 7 Stories workshop. she’ll talk about her father’s youth and coming to America. Let’s give it up for Heidi being brave and telling her first story at 7 Stories! Deborah Appel Lives in Burien, is a fabulous baker, and loves stories. She is an important driving force in this 7 Stories program. Her story will involve her 2nd. Country, Israel. Dana Hewes recently moved to Burien from Prague. She loves art, movies and travel. She is the mother of one son and grandmother to one grandson and 3 step grandchildren. Dung Dang lives in Burien, loves to cook, garden and ride her bike. Arun Jhaveri , Burien’s first Mayor, who is from Mumbai, India. Irene Danysh , who was on the first committee when 7 Stories was formed, and has recently just returned from Ukraine.



VIDEO

Watch an edited (for time) video of the July 22 event below (running time 1-hour, 15-minutes):

We live-streamed this event on our Facebook page (“Like” us here to get notifications for when we’re live), and the next one will be held on Aug. 26, 2022, with the theme of “Saying Yes, Taking Chances.”

Each 7 STORIES night will have a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are mesmerizing and raw. This is not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met. Don’t think fables, ghost or children’s stories…these stories are told from the heart. The program will be introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.

WE NEED YOU

Please consider sharing your true story…In the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like. To sign up please email [email protected].

More info here: http://burienculturehub.org/7stories