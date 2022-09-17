On the agenda for Monday night’s (Sept. 19, 2022) Burien City Council regular meeting: opioid settlement, Native land & peoples acknowledgment, Port of Seattle stormwater easement, Community Development Block Grant, Shape Your City, 30th anniversary, and more.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, and can be viewed in person, on Comcast TV channel 21, online here, or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

Here are some of the agenda highlights:

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:

a) Welcoming Week Proclamation: Councilmember Hugo Garcia

b) Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation: Councilmember Hugo Garcia

c) National Suicide Awareness Month Proclamation: Councilmember Sarah Moore

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES

PUBLIC HEARING:

a) Public Hearing on Proposed Use of 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds: Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager

BUSINESS AGENDA:

a) Approval and Authorization to Execute the Distributors Washington Settlement Agreement Participation Form and Allocation Agreement: Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney

b) Native Land and Peoples Acknowledgement: Emily Inlow-Hood, Communications Officer, Discussion and Potential Action

c) Acceptance of Stormwater Easement from Port of Seattle Dan O’Brien, Stormwater Management Engineer: Robin Tischmak, Deputy Public Works Director

d) Discussion of 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Admin, Human Services, and Capital Funding Allocations: Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager

e) Discussion on the Allocation Recommendation of 2023-2024 Human Services General and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds: Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager

f) Shape Your City Briefing: Emily Inlow-Hood, Communications Officer Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director, Susan McLain, Community Development Director

g) 30th Anniversary Celebration: Emily Inlow-Hood, Communications Officer

h) City Council Planning Calendar and Council Work Plan: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager

COUNCIL REPORTS

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

Burien City Hall is located at 400 SW 152nd Street, Burien, WA 98166:

Interpretación en español estará disponible.

Interpretación en español estará disponible. https://t.co/hEwCSQml2y pic.twitter.com/Jf8xoURUfz — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) September 17, 2022