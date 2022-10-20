Listen to this article:

Who hasn’t been captivated by a powerful or funny story? 7 STORIES is a night of such storytelling –to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity, and the next one will be held on Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022.

The theme to this one will be “Silver Linings” – a sign of hope or a positive aspect in an otherwise negative situation.

Each 7 STORIES night has a theme, and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are mesmerizing and raw. This is not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met. Don’t think fables, ghost or children’s stories…these stories are told from the heart. The program will be introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller. Each 7 Stories event is also live-streamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page .



WE NEED YOU

Please consider sharing your true story…in the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like. To sign up go to burienculturehub.org/7stories or email [email protected].

UPCOMING 7 Story dates/themes:

Friday, Oct. 28: Silver Linings November: HOLIDAY BREAK December: HOLIDAY BREAK



2023 DATES

JANUARY 27: Coming Home FEBRUARY 24: Fed Up – Tipping Point/Stories of Enough is Enough MARCH 24: Advice to my Younger Self and/or Rearview Mirror APRIL 28: It Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time



WHEN: Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. COST: FREE WHERE: On site at Highline Heritage Museum (819 SW 152nd Street; map below) and also streamed live on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page (be sure to “Like” us here to get a notification for when we’re live).