Highline stomps on Renton, 50-20

Highline stomped on Renton 50-20 at Renton High on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in local football action.

The Pirates’ offense stormed in front for a 28-6 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Pirates added to their advantage with a 22-14 margin in the closing period.

This was the sixth consecutive game that Highline has scored 50 or more points in a game.

The Pirates improved their overall record to 8-1, and with this victory were crowned KingCo 2A league champs!

Federal Way smashes through Decatur, 50-21

Federal Way’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Decatur 50-21 in a local high school football matchup.

Kentlake slides past Kent-Meridian in fretful clash 10-3

Yes, Kentlake looked relaxed while edging Kent-Meridian, but no autographs please after its 10-3 victory during this local football game.

Tahoma gallops past Mountainview 44-30

Tahoma collected a solid win over Mountainview in a 44-30 verdict on Oct 27 in local football action.

