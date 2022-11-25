The Burien Severe Weather Shelter will likely reopen this coming Monday night, Nov. 28, 2022, and they need Volunteers and donations.

The shelter threshold for opening is a low of 32 degrees F, and the National Weather Service is predicting a low around 29 degrees starting Monday night.

The shelter is located at the Highline United Methodist Church, located at 13015 1st Ave South (map below).

Here’s more from organizers:

Greetings,

We would like to thank you, our beloved community, for so quickly jumping into action earlier this month to help us make our earliest ever opening successful. With your help we were able to keep our neighbors warm and fed on four of the coldest nights so far this year.

The forecasted weather for this coming week shows dangerously low temperatures again, so we are opening the shelter on Monday night. We will again be looking for your help. We need…

Volunteers to help us with setting up the church , meal preparation and service, greeting and helping to get our guests settle in, as well as keeping watch overnight to ensure our guests have what they need. Shifts have been added to the SignUp so please take a look and sign up early! If you are interested in Volunteering but need more information, please fill out this form (https://tinyurl.com/yc22uft4) and we will contact you to talk more about the opportunities we have available and help you determine your best fit. Donations of food, warm clothing and other supplies to keep the shelter running . You can find our list of needed items here ( https://signup.com/go/evUVULp ). If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.



The first round of needed items are listed on the sign up for Sunday and also Monday. We will be at the church accepting donations on Sunday from 7PM to 9PM, and following that, each day when the shelter is open from 4:30 – 6:30pm (if this time frame does not work for you, please email to make arrangements). Please bring your donations to the door at the lower level, SE corner of the church. The doorbell is quirky, so please knock loudly if we don’t answer right away.

Watch your email, our Facebook Page @BurienSWS, and The B Town Blog for updates.

It looks like this will be a colder than average winter, meaning we are likely to be open more nights than ever before and we thank you for your partnership.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have questions or want more information on how to get involved by either emailing us at [email protected] or filling out this form:

CONTACT/ADDRESS

The Church phone number is 206-241-5520, which is a good number to call during shelter hours from 7 p.m. – 9 a.m.