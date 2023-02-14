Burien’s Severe Weather will remain open through Thursday morning, Feb. 16, 2023, and organizers need donations and volunteers.

Forecasters say that low temps will be in the low 30s Tuesday and Wednesday night, before the cold front moves out Thursday night.

The shelter usually opens when the lows hit 32.

How to Help

Organizers need bananas and mandarin oranges, as well as volunteers – especially for morning shifts.

To volunteer, please take a moment to see if you can fill any of these much needed spots.

If you’re not able to volunteer, the shelter has a number of donation needs, including ingredients for meals, along with warm, waterproof Gloves, Boots and Coats, hand warmers, underwear and more (including cash donations).

If you are curious about Volunteering, but not sure what to expect, please email [email protected] so they can help you find the best fit for your skills, interest and comfort level.

“Thank you again for your ongoing support!”

The Burien Severe Weather Shelter is located at Highline United Methodist Church: